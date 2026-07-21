Belgian citizenship: How you get it, what it costs, and how long it takes

Children with Belgian flags. Credit: Belga / David Stockman

Most Belgians might not think much of their nationality, but for international people living in the country, getting Belgian citizenship can be a huge advantage. As the prospect of Belgian bureaucracy instils dread in many expats, The Brussels Times has summarised everything you need to know.

Like many things in Belgium, acquiring Belgian nationality can seem like a complex and intimidating experience. Still, undergoing the process might be worth it – particularly for non-EU citizens, as it helps them get access to the Schengen zone.

According to the Federal Government, obtaining Belgian citizenship is "an important milestone" in people's integration process. "Belgian nationality – and with it, EU citizenship – offers newcomers many rights and opportunities."

While the Belgian nationality may not make a massive difference in people's everyday lives, it does grant holders the right to move to any EU country to live, work, study, look for a job or retire, and even stay in another EU country for up to three months without registering there.

There are three ways to become a Belgian citizen, but what are the different procedures and requirements, what do they cost, how long do they take and which one is most likely to result in a Belgian passport?

1. Declaration of nationality

This procedure is the one most likely to apply to most people. The main condition for applying for citizenship in Belgium is being a legal resident of the country.

In all cases, an adult must have been legally living in Belgium for at least five years without any period of interruption, and must have an "permanent residence" permit at the time of application.

Residency is a permit, in the form of an ID card, that is issued by the commune (find out how to register with a Brussels commune here). This card proves that you have your main residency in Belgium – a must for people who want to apply for citizenship.

What else do you need?

Applicants are required to prove social integration. They can do this by means of a diploma or certificate from a recognised educational institution (secondary education or higher), by having completed a minimum of 400 hours of vocational training, or by having worked continuously for the past five years as an employee, a civil servant or a self-employed person.

You can also prove social integration by successfully completing an integration programme, a reception programme or an integration course by the Region in which your main place of residence is.

Additionally, applicants need to prove their economic participation as well. They can do this either by having worked as an employee and/or a civil servant for at least 468 working days over the past five years, or by having paid the quarterly social security contributions for self-employed people in Belgium for at least six quarters over the past five years in the context of a self-employed professional activity as their main occupation.

People who are unable to work due to a disability or invalidity, or have reached retirement age, can also provide proof of that instead of economic participation.

People who are married to a Belgian national (provided that the couple have officially lived together in Belgium for at least three years), or are the (adoptive) parent of a Belgian child under 18 years old do not need to provide proof of economic participation either. In addition to the marriage certificate, proof of social integration is still required.

Lastly, applicants in any of these scenarios are also required to prove knowledge of one of the three official languages (French, Dutch or German). While the required level used to be A2 (basic level), the Federal 'Arizona' Government raised the required language level to B1 last year.

As before, the language is determined by the Region in which you apply for citizenship: in Flanders, you must take a Dutch language test. In Wallonia, you will take a French exam. In the German-speaking community, it will be German. And in Brussels, it can be Dutch or French.

Newcomers must pass the test, as social or economic integration alone will not be sufficient to prove their language skills. More information about where you can take classes in Brussels can be found here.

What if you cannot prove this?

A person who cannot provide proof of economic participation as stated above can also apply for citizenship after ten years, if they can prove they have links with the "host community." It must include "elements demonstrating that the applicant participates in the economic and/or socio-cultural life of that host community."

This procedure is more subjective, and the applicant has to build up a strong case file, providing proof of participation in the life of the host community "by any means of evidence."

Additionally, you will still have to prove sufficient knowledge of one of the three official languages.

How much does it cost?

The 'declaration of nationality' procedure involves a registration fee of €1,000 – making the process one of the costliest in the EU, only behind Austria, Ireland and the Netherlands. Should the application be refused, applicants will not be refunded.

Paying the registration fee is possible via MyMinfin and must be done before submitting your application. More information can be found on the website of the Federal Finance Ministry.

How long does it take?

The application must be submitted via the local authorities: you must make the application before the registrar of the municipality where you have your main residence (here is an overview of all websites for the Flemish, Walloon and Brussels municipalities).

The registrar will give you a receipt if the declaration is deemed complete and admissible, and the registration fee has been paid. Then, the municipality will send a copy of the complete file to the Public Prosecutor, the Immigration Office and and State Security Services for consultation.

The entire procedure can take up to five months. After receiving the declaration of nationality, the municipality checks the completeness of the file and forwards it to the Public Prosecutor's Office within 30 working days.

The Public Prosecutor's Office examines the application and has four months to make a decision. They can issue a negative response (meaning your application has been refused), a positive response (meaning your application has been approved), or a certificate stating that no negative response needs to be issued.

If you received a negative response, you can file for a new application.

If you received a positive response or a certificate stating that no negative response is needed, the Public Prosecutor's Office will send a certificate to the registrar. Then, the registrar will draw up a certificate of nationality. From that moment on, you are a Belgian citizen.

If the four-month period expires without an opinion or a certificate stating that no negative opinion is needed on your file, this has the same effect as a positive opinion. The registrar will draw up a certificate of nationality. From that moment on, you are a Belgian citizen.

2. Naturalisation

This is "a very exceptional measure," only granted to people who are at least 18 years old (or emancipated) and who have submitted a naturalisation application to the Chamber of Representatives. It is an "extraordinary favour" granted by the Chamber of Representatives, not a right. This means that a negative decision cannot be appealed in court.

For this process, you have to be a legal resident of Belgium when you apply, and you have to have "rendered exceptional services to Belgium in the scientific, sporting or socio-cultural field. This must be a special contribution to Belgium's international image."

This favour is sometimes also granted to stateless people, but they can only apply after having legally resided in Belgium for at least two years.

Like the declaration of nationality, this procedure also involved a €1,000 registration fee.

The application can be submitted either to your local authorities or to the Chamber of Representatives. The Public Prosecutor's Office, the Immigration Office and the State Security Service will all be consulted, but it is the Chamber of Representatives that decides on the granting of naturalisation.

The naturalisation act takes the form of a law; the applicant becomes a Belgian citizen on the day the law is published in the Belgian Official Gazette.

3. Attribution

A parent can apply for Belgian nationality on behalf of their child (under 18 years old) by means of a 'declaration of attribution'.

This is possible in case of a child born abroad to Belgian parents, a child born (or adopted) to a foreign parent in Belgium, or a child adopted by a Belgian. Specific conditions apply to each declaration.

This procedure is free of charge. However, you may be charged for the costs of translation, stamp duty, photocopies of the deeds and supporting documents that must be enclosed with the application. The municipality of your main residence or the Belgian diplomatic or consular authorities abroad will have more information.

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