Belgium in Brief: Le Roi, la Loi, la Liberté

Credit: Belga

Goeiedag, bonjour and guten Tag!

It's Maïthé Chini again, bringing you the latest news on this summery Belgian National Day.

We're not celebrating the country's independence or the signing of the constitution on this national holiday. In true Belgian fashion, we are instead throwing a party in honour of the swearing-in of Leopold I as Belgium's first king on this nice sunny day in 1831.

Now, 195 years later, it seems like the sun is staying on duty and keeping out the infamous drache nationale (but I wouldn't want to jinx anything). If you want to know what to expect from this day beyond the potential drizzle, reporter Josse Van Dessel gives you an overview of what is happening in Brussels.

If you don't really see the point in celebrating Belgium, I urge you to read the article by our regular contributor Derek Blyth on our front page today.

When he arrived here, he only meant to stay in the country for two or three years. But three years became six, then nine. The last time he checked, it had been 30 years. Not sure he could live anywhere else at this point, Derek drew up a list of 30 reasons to stay in Belgium.

As a Belgian myself, I must say that I had a great time reading them. From Madame Pipi to Average Rob and a broodje Martino, there are plenty of reasons not to say goodbye just yet.

If Derek has thoroughly convinced you to anchor yourself into the country more deeply, we also have this handy summary of how to apply for Belgian citizenship.

Zooming in a little, we have a really interesting story about Brussels and its Frenchification over time. Our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo tells you the story of how Brussel slowly became Bruxelles in just 100 years.

From the Brabant Revolution and Napoleon to Brusseleir and the Vlaamse Rand, let Ugo guide you through the history of why "bonjour" gets you further than "goeiemiddag" in the Belgian capital.

And before I let you go: do you want to test how well you know Belgium? Take our National Day Quiz and find out. (No shame if you don't know everything; I didn't get full marks either.)

If you like what you've read in today's newsletter and you haven't yet subscribed to The Brussels Times, now is the time to do so. To celebrate Belgian National Day, we are offering readers the chance to subscribe for the bargain price of just €29 for the whole year. Make sure you click 'join now'.

And in case you have comments, tips, corrections or suggestions, you know what to do: email me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Enjoy the fireworks!

Maïthé

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Belgium isn’t perfect, but it turned out to be a lot more interesting, more surprising, more baffling, than I’d expected. As we celebrate National Day I’ve come up with 30 reasons to stay in Belgium a little while longer. Read more.

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