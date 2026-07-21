Man on mobility scooter dies after being hit by drunk driver

The incident happened in Jabbeke, West Flanders. Credit: Marc Ryckaert/Wikimedia Commons

A 67-year-old man riding a mobility scooter died after being hit by a car on the Expresweg in Jabbeke, West Flanders, on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old driver was arrested after testing positive in a breathalyser test.

The crash happened at around 07:00, according to the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office.

The victim died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver was taken away for questioning and had his driving licence withdrawn for 15 days.

Prosecutors have appointed a road traffic expert to determine the circumstances of the crash.