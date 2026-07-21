EU strengthens diplomatic ties with Oman through new delegation in Muscat

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The European Union has signed an agreement with Oman to establish a new EU Delegation in Muscat.

The Establishment Agreement was signed by Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and a Vice-President of the European Commission, and Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Bader bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Tuesday.

The agreement sets out the legal framework for the delegation’s establishment and operation in the Omani capital.

Preparations under way in Muscat

Preparations for opening the delegation are expected to be completed “as soon as possible”, according to the EEAS statement.

The EU and Oman said they looked forward to strengthening their partnership.