New EU tool lets consumers compare energy efficiency of over 2m products

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A new feature allowing side-by-side comparisons of energy-labelled products has been added to the EU’s European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) from 20 July.

EPREL is a public online database where anyone can search, filter and sort more than two million products that are required to display the A-to-G energy label, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

The update adds a comparison tool designed to let users check similar products against each other within the database.

Manufacturers and importers register items on EPREL with information including energy efficiency, water consumption, noise emissions, repairability, spare-part pricing and supplier warranties.

Users can refine searches using filters and sort results by up to three criteria, while researchers can export results to a file.

More changes planned

Further updates are planned, including the addition of commercial product names, EAN codes — the barcode numbers shown on packaging — and product images, the Commission said.

Market surveillance authorities also have dedicated tools within EPREL to support checks on products placed on the EU Single Market.