KU Leuven team's car cleared to compete in Electrek American Solar Challenge

'Infinite Apollo', the 11th solar car by KU Leuven's Innoptus Solar Team, © BELGA PHOTO INE GILLIS

KU Leuven’s Innoptus Solar Team has cleared a rigorous technical inspection and won approval to compete for the first time in the Electrek American Solar Challenge with its solar car, Infinite Apollo.

The team received the approval on Tuesday after the car passed a strict technical check known as scrutineering, required before entering the US competition.

According to the team, the US rules are even tougher than those of previous events it has entered. To meet the requirements, the engineering students fitted the car with a roll cage.

Infinite Apollo was inspected in detail, including its suspension, brakes, electronics and battery. Dynamic tests were also carried out to assess, among other things, the vehicle’s stability.

The students spent the past year improving the solar car. In addition to making changes needed to comply with the stricter rules, they developed a new solar panel for the race in partnership with Chinese photovoltaic manufacturer LONGi, and improved the battery cooling system.

Over the next three days, teams will complete as many laps as possible at Brainerd International Raceway. Those results will decide the starting order for Saturday’s road race.

The race itself will last eight days, taking the teams from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Amarillo, Texas. Along the way, they will cross eight US states and travel on parts of the legendary Great River Road and Route 66.