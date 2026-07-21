The United States congratulates Belgium on its National Day

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio © Belga/Nathan Howard / POOL / AFP

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday congratulated Belgians on their National Day, praising the close ties between the two countries and their co-operation in NATO.

In an official statement, Rubio highlighted the historic relationship between the United States and Belgium, as well as the economic importance of their bilateral ties.

He also referred to the three American cemeteries in Belgium, where more than 13,000 US soldiers are buried.

As NATO allies, he said, both countries play a central role in transatlantic security, with Belgium serving as a key pillar by hosting the alliance’s headquarters.

Rubio added that the partnership extends well beyond defence.

Bilateral trade worth more than $70 billion supports 200,000 jobs on both sides of the Atlantic, he said.

The United States looks forward to continuing to work with Belgium to promote fair and reciprocal trade and to strengthen collective security, Rubio added.

The US Secretary of State said that, on behalf of the American people, he wished the Belgian people peace, prosperity and happiness on the occasion of Belgium’s National Day.