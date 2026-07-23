Brussels for kids: What to do with your family this weekend – 25 to 26 July

The summer is never quiet in Brussels, even in the three weeks between Belgian national day and the 15 August holiday when many businesses and organisations close. The Foire du Midi, Brussels’ big fun fair, is on, there’s a Belgian cup final in the Grand Place, and a bike race for the smallest cyclists.

The more artistic-minded can check out French poetry, a print workshop, a French storytelling walk, silent movies or a Dutch storytelling village. If you fancy something a little different, head out of the city to see a Walloon castle turned into a Venetian masked ball or a Flemish castle and its one-night water lantern festival.

Summer action

Foire du Midi, Boulevard du Midi – Every day from 14:00

The city’s big fun fair is already up and running with all the attractions and sugar-laden deep-fried goodies you can dream of.

There’s a big wheel, carousels, thrilling rides, shooting galleries, a haunted house, and at least six candy floss vendors. It will run until 23 August.

Find more information here.

Pelota Brussels Grand Prix, Grand Place – Sunday, from 10:15

Belgium’s best pelota players take over the Grand Place on Sunday for a series of battles between two teams of five players hitting a ball with a gloved hand.

Under-16 teams go first in the morning, followed by the women’s teams at 12:00, and a grand final of the country’s top four teams at 14:00.

Find more information here.

Balance bike race, Huldenberg – Sunday, 09:00 to 12:00

This weekend, adult cycling teams will be racing through Huldenberg, a town near Overijse about 40 minutes from central Brussels. But small children aged 1.5 to 5 years old also get their chance to compete on balance bikes.

Races will be at 09:00 and 11:00 as as part of a bigger event with bouncy castles and other fun stuff. You are asked to register in advance.

Find more information here.

Culture in the city

Sonate & Sonnet music and poetry, Rue du Rouge-Cloître 8, Auderghem – Sunday, 9:30 to 10:30

“Well-behaved children and serious adults need not apply,” warns the website for this French-language poetry recital with violin music at a garden nestled in the Rouge-Cloître park.

The events are intended for children of 8 and over along with their parents and grandparents.

Find more information here.

Jardin des Textures, Artistes du Monde for Kids, Rue des Cygnes 10, Ixelles – Sunday, 14:00-17:00

Artistes du Monde for Kids keeps on with workshops even as most of the city slips away for the summer.

This art session will focus on monotype, a form of printing, where you can make pictures from flowers, leaves or other natural textures. French and Spanish speakers are welcome and you should reserve in advance. The workshop costs €45.

Find more information here.

Contes d’été, Parc Brugmann, Uccle – Sunday, 15:00

This Sunday’s French-language storytelling walk in a park will take place in Uccle, where Cindy Snessens and Geneviève Wendelski will tell you of two women who can hear the lament of the rustling of the leaves and sense the laughter in the splash of a river.

The walk lasts an hour and a half. You are asked to reserve in advance but you may be able to join last minute if you just turn up. There’s no fixed price: pay what you can.

Find more information here.

Little Hiawatha film at Cinematek, Rue Baron Horta 9 – Sunday, 15:00

Cinematek is the city’s film museum which regularly shows old movies in its non-airconditioned cinema next to the Bozar. Over the summer, it has been running a series of silent movies for children, which is helpful if your little ones don’t speak or read the local languages.

This showing is of Walt Disney’s 1937 film Little Hiawatha, as well as silent comedy classics from Buster Keaton and Laurel and Hardy. The show lasts just over an hour.

Find more information here.

Verhalendorp, Speeltuin Ymeria, Wijgmaal – Every day, 12:00 to 19:00

Dutch speakers can be entertained by stories at the Leuven storytelling village every day until 26 July at this pop-up event a 30-minute drive from central Brussels.

Children between 4 and 9 should come with an adult companion, while kids from 10 to 14 are encouraged to wander around themselves. No need to reserve and no charge.

Find more information here.

Take a trip to the castle

Venetian costumes at Château de Lavaux-Sainte-Anne, Rochefort – Saturday, 10:00 until Sunday, 18:00

Around 130 people decked out in Venetian costumes will be strolling the gardens of the castle of Lavaux-Sainte-Anne in Rochefort this weekend. Located an 80-minute drive from Brussels, the event promises a magical atmosphere for all the family.

Entry price includes access to the castle, a craft market and, of course, bouncy castles. There’s also a grand parade every afternoon at 15:00. Tickets cost €10 if you buy them before the event or €12 in person. It’s free for under 12s. You can bring dogs and pushchairs, but you won’t be able to bring the pushchair into the castle.

Find more information here.

Water Lantern Festival, Groot Bijgaarden Castle, Dilbeek – Saturday, 18:30 to 22:30

Groot Bijgaarden’s castle gardens open up this Saturday evening for a water lantern festival.

In essence, you get a paper lantern that you can draw or write on and you release it on the water as the sun sets around 21:30. An entire event is built up around this, claiming it can be a “deeply emotional experience that touches all ages” if you use the moment to reflect, remember or celebrate. There’ll also be music, food, drink, and other activities. Tickets are €24.90 each per person, or €20.90 if you buy four, with no reduction for children, and there’s an extra €8 charge for parking.

Find more information here.