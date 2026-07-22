EU raises rule-of-law concerns after confusion on Kosovo judicial resignations

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The EU has urged Kosovo's institutions to allow Kosovo Serb judges, prosecutors and court staff to return to their jobs after resignations were withdrawn but later accepted and decreed.

In a statement dated 21 July, the EU said Kosovo’s justice system should reflect the country’s ethnic diversity, describing Kosovo as a multi-ethnic society governed by the rule of law, as cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The EU declared it has repeatedly called on Kosovo to enable the reintegration of Kosovo Serb judicial personnel in line with Kosovo law and agreements reached in the EU-facilitated Dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia.

It welcomed the withdrawal on 15 July 2026 of resignations submitted by Kosovo Serb judges, prosecutors and support staff.

Dispute over acceptance of withdrawn resignations

The EU said it was concerned by a decision taken “yesterday” by the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council to accept resignations that had already been withdrawn, and by a decision “today” by the Acting President to decree those resignations.

Accepting and decreeing resignations after they were withdrawn appeared incompatible with the law, due process and rule of law requirements in Kosovo, the EU said.

It called on all relevant institutions to refrain from actions that would prevent the reintegration of Kosovo Serb judicial personnel.