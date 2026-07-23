Samsung launches new foldable smartphone model

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Samsung unveiled its eighth generation of foldable smartphones on Wednesday, including a new passport-sized Galaxy Z Fold model, as demand for premium handsets continues to grow in Belgium.

Most foldable phones have an outer screen similar in size to a standard smartphone display. When opened like a book, 'Fold' models reveal a much larger screen that feels somewhat like a mini-tablet.

Some manufacturers also offer Flip models, which fold shut in a clamshell design.

Following China’s Huawei, which did not release its comparable device in Europe, Samsung is now introducing its own new passport-style format. The lighter, smaller Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at €1,999.

Samsung says the device was designed for users who want a more intuitive foldable phone. Its format is intended to make it easy to switch between quick use on the outer 10 x 16 screen, for short videos, messaging or web browsing, and a more immersive experience on the unfolded main display for reading, watching content or gaming.

The launch comes in the middle of the summer, as Apple is also expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone in September, reportedly in a similar passport-style format.

Alongside the new compact Fold, Samsung also presented an updated version of its standard foldable model, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, starting at €2,199, as well as a new Flip model, starting at €1,299.

All three devices will go on sale in Belgium from 7 August.

With prices above €1,000, the new smartphones fall into the premium category. Samsung says that segment has been gaining momentum in the Benelux area in recent years, growing by 15% over the past year.

Belgian consumers are tending to spend more when buying a new phone, even as overall purchases become less frequent. Across all models, market value is rising while sales volumes are declining.

Samsung also cited figures showing strong global growth in the market for devices priced above €1,500. Sales in that segment are expected to rise from 4 million units in 2024 to nearly 200 million by 2026.