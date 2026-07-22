About 150,000 people attended the 'Belgian Party' at the Cinquantenaire

A concert and show with fireworks, laser and drones, at the end of the celebrations on the Belgian National Day, Tuesday 21 July 2026 in the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark. BELGA PHOTO MARIUS BURGELMAN

About 150,000 people gathered in Brussels’ Cinquantenaire Park on Tuesday evening for the Belgian Party organised on the occasion of Belgium’s National Day, according to the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone.

The event was organised by the Chancellery Federal Public Service and the Syndicat d’initiative-Bruxelles Promotion.

Emergency services carried out only a small number of interventions during the evening. Nine of these were linked to minor medical issues, the Chancellery FPS said.

The park was reopened to the public on Wednesday morning after Brussels-Propreté removed waste and cleaned most of the site overnight.

The dismantling of the event’s installations will continue gradually until Friday, with each area being cleaned as work progresses, the federal service added.

Several Belgian artistes performed on a stage set up in front of the Cinquantenaire arches. The line-up included TeddyBear, Tourist Le MC, Ghinzu, Camille Yembe, Pierre de Maere, Omdat Het Kan & Average Rob, Hamza and Zap Mama.

After the concerts, around 350 drones joined a laser show accompanied by a DJ set from Netsky.

The display highlighted a range of Belgian figures and symbols, from cyclist Wout van Aert to waffles and cinema.

The royal family attended the light show before the traditional fireworks display at 11 p.m. brought the celebrations to a close.

The fireworks passed off without incident, thanks to the presence of Brussels firefighters, the Chancellery FPS said.