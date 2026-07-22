Les Gens d'Ere Festival kicks off on Thursday in the Tournai area

Les Gens d;Erre Festival. © avenir.net

The 2026 edition of Les Gens d’Ere Festival will open at 9 p.m. on Thursday in the village of Ere near Tournai, with around 30 French-speaking artists performing over four days.

The festival will run from 23 to 26 July at the Longuesault site, in the Ere countryside, about 10 minutes from Tournai’s historic centre.

Organisers have promised an eclectic line-up, mixing major acts with local and emerging artists across several stages.

Among the headline names announced are Matt Pokora, Superbus, Cœur de Pirate and Henri PFR, all scheduled to perform on 25 July.

Lorie, Typh Barrow and other artists will take to the stage on 26 July.

Organisers have also unveiled a series of sustainability measures aimed at reducing waste and limiting the festival’s environmental impact.

These include reusable cups, nine “eco zones” for waste sorting, and ashtrays placed throughout the site.

A marquee for children aged up to 12 will offer bouncy castles, activities and games.

A campsite, named “plein’Ere,” will also be available for festivalgoers.