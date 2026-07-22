Flanders: Main cities still fall short of 2030 air quality targets

Flemish Minister for Agriculture and Environment Jo Brouns. © BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

Low-emission zones in Antwerp and Ghent will not on their own be enough to meet EU air quality targets by 2030 because of several pollution hotspots in both cities, Flemish Environment Minister Jo Brouns acknowledged on Wednesday.

The admission came as the Flemish government confirmed that it had reached agreement on a new air quality plan on Friday, updating the policy drawn up by the previous administration.

Based on current measurements and modelling, the plan shows that nitrogen dioxide limits are still expected to be exceeded at several locations in Antwerp and Ghent in 2030.

If that forecast is confirmed in a review due in 2027, additional local and regional measures will be considered, according to the minister.

Air quality in Flanders has improved significantly over recent decades, but more work is still needed, Brouns said.

He explained that the updated air quality plan aimed to set a higher standard while following what he described as a realistic and ambitious path to meet stricter European requirements by 2030.