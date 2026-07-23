Flanders: Public housing tenants fined for poor knowledge of Dutch

N-VA's Gijs Degrande pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Sixty-six social housing tenants in Flanders were fined in 2024, and 44 in 2025, for failing to meet Dutch language requirements, according to figures released on Wednesday by Flemish legislator Gijs Degrande.

The total value of the fines amounted to €12,750 in 2024 and €9,325 in 2025.

Degrande, a member of the nationalist Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA) party, said the figures showed that social housing tenants were rarely sanctioned for failing to comply with the language requirements.

He also argued that not every breach was being punished, noting that the annual report of Wonen in Vlaanderen, the regional housing agency, recorded 109 formal warnings last year, but only 44 fines.

In addition, he said, almost four out of 10 housing companies inspected did not handle follow-up checks properly.

Since 2023, social housing tenants in Flanders have been required to prove a certain level of proficiency in Dutch.

A decree aimed at raising the required standard further is due to be presented to the Flemish parliament after the summer. It is also expected to introduce a register to make checks easier.