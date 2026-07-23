Nearly 200,000 Belgians failed to submit tax return last year

Credit: Belga

Nearly 200,000 Belgian taxpayers failed to submit their tax return last year, according to Het Laatste Nieuws, citing a reply from Finance Minister Jan Jambon to MP Niels Tas.

In 2025, at least 192,611 of Belgium’s 7.5 million taxpayers did not file a return, or about 2.5%.

For the 2024 tax year, 179,111 taxpayers failed to declare their income.

The figures were reported on Thursday by Het Laatste Nieuws.

They were based on information provided by Jan Jambon of the N-VA party in response to a parliamentary question from MP Niels Tas from Flemish socialists, Vooruit.