Flanders has pledged to subsidise its regional airports until 2039

Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

Flanders has agreed to write off millions of euros in mutual claims with the French operator of Antwerp and Ostend airports, while also pledging continued subsidies until 2039,

The agreement was reached between Flemish Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder of N-VA and Egis, the French company that operates the airports in Deurne and Ostend, according to De Standaard, citing a confidential document.

The document was reportedly accidentally shared on the Flemish Parliament intranet on Monday, making it accessible to all members of parliament.

According to the confidential text, the deal settles a financial dispute that had dragged on for several years, just before the Flemish Government decided to cut airport subsidies.

In practical terms, Egis had been claiming €14.83 million in subsidies that the Flemish government had not yet paid. At the same time, the company still owed €12.1 million to the region.

Under the agreement, both sides will drop their financial claims.

Flanders has also committed to continuing subsidy payments to Egis until 26 October 2039 to keep the airports open.

In return, the operator must pay two outstanding invoices dating back to 2025 before 1 January 2028 and has pledged to settle all its bills on time in 2026.

The Flemish government has also promised to renovate the aircraft parking apron at Deurne and cover other costs linked to soil decontamination.

De Ridder rejected suggestions that she was handing out “blank cheques”, saying the airport remains “crucial for Antwerp and its port”.