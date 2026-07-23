Belgium calls for EU response to Trump's higher tariffs on generic medicines

Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés). Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot called on the European Union on Wednesday to respond with one voice to US President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding the future increase in import duties on generic medicines.

Prévot points out that global supply chains for medicines are closely intertwined.

"Anyone who erects barriers risks higher costs and a less secure supply for patients here and elsewhere," he warned on social media.

"Europe must respond to this with a united front, and protect both innovation and an open and secure supply, in the interests of everyone."

The United States is a key market for the Belgian pharmaceutical sector, accounting for more than half of Belgium’s total exports to the US.

Trump announced on Tuesday that, from August 2028, generic medicines will be subject to 100 per cent import duties.

Until now, these medicines had been exempt from the US import duties on pharmaceutical products, which were announced in April and can reach 100%.