Brussels cultural centre forced to close after car crashes into façade

Inauguration of the Jules Verne Center in the former Roma cinema in Forest, Brussels, Monday 24 March 2025. Credit: Belga / Lou Lampert

The Jules Verne Centre in the Brussels municipality of Forest has closed after a vehicle accidentally crashed into its façade, blocking and damaging the main entrance.

The retro-futurist art and exhibition space said on Thursday that the damage was so severe that it had to cancel all scheduled events, as well as activities planned with its artists and craftspeople.

In a statement, the centre apologised to its partners, artists and craftspeople, saying it was sorry to cancel the summer programme because of what it described as an external incident.

It said it was deeply disappointed to abandon shared projects and acknowledged the impact the situation would have on the work and commitments of those involved.

The centre is now waiting for a response from insurers and for a contractor’s quote before renovation work can begin on the façade and main entrance.

The cultural venue opened in March 2025 in the former Roma cinema and hosts exhibitions, talks and workshops focused on the visual arts, film and literature.