Brussels Government boosts fire brigade services but strike will continue

Illustration picture shows Brussels firefighters on Boulevard Lemonier and Midi, Sunday 09 February 2020. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

The Brussels Government has approved all proposals aimed at addressing the demands of the Brussels firefighters’ unions, the Minister-President announced. However, unions say they will continue their strike over a lack of guarantees.

The plan notably provides for 132 recruitments by the end of 2027 as well as €10 million of investments for the Brussels Fire Brigade (SIAMU).

Minister-President Boris Dilliès called an emergency meeting on Thursday after talks with firefighter unions collapsed, and intensified the strike on Thursday.

The trade unions, which have been on an indefinite strike since Tuesday, say, however, that they are awaiting concrete commitments.

According to Boris Dilliès, these proposals relate to staffing levels, operational resources and several investments.

It includes recruitment of a cohort of 40 recruits in 2026, a cohort of 20 recruits in March 2027, and three cohorts of 24 recruits in the second half of 2027.

Brussels will also create a dedicated paramedic team to strengthen emergency medical services, an immediate investment of €2 million for Brussels Fire Brigade's priority projects, notably the facilities in Anderlecht and at the VUB, as well as an additional budget of €8 million to finance future projects.

"Despite a particularly strained budgetary situation in the Brussels Region, the government has chosen to make the safety of Brussels residents a priority by mobilising all available resources to provide concrete solutions to the problems identified," said Dilliès in a statement.

He also called on all parties to show a sense of responsibility so that these solutions can quickly benefit both staff and the capital’s residents.

The Minister-President’s spokesperson confirmed to Belga that Boris Dilliès had been mandated by the government to present these proposals to the trade unions.

"I listened to the grievances and concerns of the fire service. The Brussels Government is responding to these today with concrete commitments," says Dilliès. "We are putting forward recruitment plans, structural investments and financial resources. Despite the tight budgetary constraints, we are working on solutions."

Dilliès is calling on all parties involved to take responsibility. "Only in this way can we quickly find solutions for the fire service personnel and for the people of Brussels," he says.

Unions will continue to strike

According to ACV trade unionist Steven Gilissen, the trade unions have taken note of Dilliès’ proposals.

"The Minister-President writes in his statement to us that he is only willing to return to the negotiating table once all industrial action has been suspended," Gilissen says, adding that he refuses to go along with this.

"We will not suspend our industrial action just to be allowed to sit down at the table. We want to negotiate today to find concrete solutions."

Furthermore, the trade union representative emphasises that, in his view, Dilliès’ proposals currently lack any guarantees.

"You’re giving the fire service eight million, but you’re not specifying exactly what that is to be used for. We’ve carried out an analysis showing that of the ten million euros we would now receive, almost all of it will flow back in full to the government by the end of this year. The same will happen next year."

Furthermore, he says the government also wants to set up a recruitment reserve list, but the management of the service has not done any preparatory work for this even though unions have been asking for this for a long time.

"The fire brigade management is partly responsible for this government’s blunder – they are no better," says Gilissen.

According to Gilissen, the trade unions have "other avenues" and proposals to "speed up" this recruitment process.

"That is precisely why we want to sit down at the negotiating table, so that we can obtain guarantees that these funds will actually be used to increase staffing levels."

Last March, the Federal Government decided to increase federal funding for the Brussels Fire Brigade from €5.7 million to €15.4 million.