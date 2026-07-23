South Limburg municipalities ban heavy trucks from town centres

South Limburg towns ban heavy truck traffic from downtown and residential areas. © Belga

Sint-Truiden, Heers and Tongeren-Borgloon are introducing a 3.5-tonne weight limit across their territories to keep heavy through traffic out of village centres and residential streets.

By coordinating the measure, the three municipalities aim to create a clear, consistent rule for the whole area. They say this will prevent the problem from simply shifting from one street or municipality to another and give lorry drivers greater clarity.

Sint-Truiden had already imposed a weight restriction, but residents told the city council it was not being properly observed in practice. An investigation also found that lorries were still entering village centres via neighbouring municipalities.

Measure prompted by complaints from residents

As a result, drivers often ended up in streets unsuitable for heavy goods vehicles, causing nuisance, unsafe situations and confusing traffic conditions.

Mayor Ludwig Vandenhove of Sint-Truiden said the measure followed reports from residents. He said the council had taken those complaints seriously and viewed them as an important signal to investigate the situation and intervene where necessary.

He added that it had quickly become clear that, if the authorities wanted the measure to have a real effect, they needed to look at the wider picture.

Keeping areas safe and pleasant to reside in

Jo Feytons, mayor of Tongeren-Borgloon, said residential streets were not shortcuts for freight traffic. He said the clearly defined zone would make sure heavy vehicles used the correct roads again, making the areas safer and more pleasant to live in.

Vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes will no longer be allowed to enter the affected areas, except for local traffic such as loading and unloading or journeys to a specific destination.

Under the new arrangement, freight traffic will continue to use the main road network up to the N80. The required road signs will be installed at the beginning of August, when the measure will come into force across the entire area between the three municipalities.