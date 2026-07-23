Proximus and Telenet get go-ahead to expand fiber optics in Flanders

Credit: Belga

Belgium’s competition authority has approved, subject to stricter commitments, a cooperation agreement between Proximus/Fiberklaar and Telenet/Wyre to speed up and expand fibre-optic deployment in Flanders.

The Belgian Competition Authority said on Thursday that the decision ends an investigation opened two years ago, after the partnership was announced.

The cooperation broadly involves sharing fibre rollout efforts in peri-urban areas of Flanders, while both operators continue to deploy their networks separately in urban centres in the north of the country.

The authority said nationwide fibre deployment is essential to Belgium’s competitiveness and economic development, but it had raised concerns that the agreement between the two telecoms groups could restrict competition.

To address those concerns, Proximus and its subsidiary Fiberklaar, along with Telenet and Wyre - a joint venture between Telenet and Fluvius - offered a series of commitments.

These include extending fibre coverage to more than 2 million homes in peri-urban areas of Flanders and complete about 75% of that expanded coverage by the end of June 2029.

The companies also pledged to provide access to their networks on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.

Following a public consultation held in October and November 2025, those commitments were strengthened, the authority said in a statement.

It said the revised package would deliver wider fibre coverage, better access conditions and additional guarantees on implementation.

On that basis, the authority concluded that its competition concerns had been sufficiently addressed and approved the cooperation.

In July 2025, the authority also opened a separate investigation into a proposed cooperation between Proximus and Orange Belgium on fibre deployment and multi-gigabit connectivity in Wallonia.

That investigation is still ongoing.