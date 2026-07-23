Carrefour stabilises its Q2 market share

A Carrefour shop. © Belga / Sophie Kip

Carrefour Belgium stabilised its market share in the second quarter of 2026 after several quarters of decline, despite what the retailer described as intense competition.

In an update on its results for the first semester of the year, published on Thursday, Carrefour Belgium said that, in previous quarters, its market share had been hit by external factors, notably rival chains opening on Sundays.

Its integrated stores — 40 hypermarkets and 43 Carrefour Market supermarkets — have been open on Sundays since mid-January under an agreement reached with trade unions at the end of last year.

Sales at Carrefour Belgium reached €1.115 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 1.3% on a like-for-like basis from the same period in 2025.

For the first half of 2026, sales totalled €2.165 billion, a 1.1% increase on a like-for-like basis.

Across the group as a whole, Carrefour reported first-half sales of €43.8 billion, including tax and fuel, up 2.1% on a like-for-like basis.

The company said this growth came despite a volatile backdrop linked to the war in the Middle East.

Carrefour also reported a net profit of €30 million for the first half, compared with an “atypical” loss of €401 million a year earlier.

Last year's loss was linked to a writedown on the disposal of its Italian business, while food consumption had remained resilient, the retailer said.