Colruyt recalls pork brawn due to the presence of Listeria

Colruyt Meilleurs Prix has recalled its 160-gramme pork brawn product in consultation with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (Afsca) following the detection of Listeria monocytogenes during microbiological checks carried out at the supplier.

The recall applies to products with use-by dates between 26 July and 5 August 2026, covering batches 1804884, 1805590, 1806262, 1806827, 1807181, 1807540, 1809084 and 1809553.

The product, listed under article number 11998, was sold in Colruyt Meilleurs Prix stores from 14 to 24 July inclusive.

Customers who bought it are urged not to eat it and to return it to a store, where they will be refunded.

All affected products have since been removed from sale in all stores.

Infection with Listeria monocytogenes can be dangerous for young children, pregnant women, immunocompromised persons and older people.

Possible symptoms include nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea or constipation, headaches and a persistent fever resembling flu.

Symptoms usually appear between two and 60 days after ingestion of the bacteria.

Anyone who has eaten the product and develops these symptoms is advised to contact their doctor and mention the consumption of the recalled item.

For further information, consumers can contact the Colruyt Group's customer service on the free telephone number 0800 99 124.