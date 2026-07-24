About 374 Belgians reported on France's Cap-Ferret Peninsula

This frame grab from an AFP TV video shows an aerial view taken from Ares on July 24, 2026 showing a vast wall of flames lighting up the night as a wildfire burns through Lege-Cap-Ferret near the Cap Ferret peninsula. The fire, which is thought to have started accidentally and has been ravaging the forest north of the Arcachon Basin (Gironde) since July 22, threatening Lege-Cap-Ferret, has now spread across 8,700 hectares, according to the prefecture, which on July 24 ordered the evacuation by road and sea of the entire Cap-Ferret peninsula, a popular tourist destination. France has been battered by three heatwaves since May as part of increasingly common extreme weather episodes linked to climate change, causing excess deaths, drying up rivers and fuelling wildfires. Scientists have long warned that climate change caused by human use of fossil fuels will make periods of drought more intense and longer-lasting, creating the ideal conditions for wildfires.

About 50 Belgian travellers are currently in the Cap-Ferret area of France, where major wildfires have forced around 44,000 people to evacuate, Belgium’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Another 324 Belgians are registered in the area in consular records.

The ministry advised Belgians in the area to consult the Météo des forêts website and follow instructions from local authorities.

It said it was continuing to monitor the situation closely in co-operation with its diplomatic posts on the ground and would take any necessary measures based on developments.

The wildfire threatening the tourist peninsula of Cap-Ferret in Gironde had already spread across more than 12,000 hectares by Friday afternoon, according to the Gironde prefecture.

The Foreign Ministry said it was also keeping an eye on the Madrid area, where there are currently about 100 Belgian travellers, along with 3,760 Belgians registered in consular records.

It noted that the Spanish authorities have activated Level 3 of their civil protection plan.

It also reminded travellers that active wildfire hotspots can be tracked through the European information platform EFFIS.