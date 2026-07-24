About 374 Belgians reported on France's Cap-Ferret Peninsula

About 50 Belgian travellers are currently in the Cap-Ferret area of France, where major wildfires have forced around 44,000 people to evacuate, Belgium’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Another 324 Belgians are registered in the area in consular records.
The ministry advised Belgians in the area to consult the Météo des forêts website and follow instructions from local authorities.
It said it was continuing to monitor the situation closely in co-operation with its diplomatic posts on the ground and would take any necessary measures based on developments.
The wildfire threatening the tourist peninsula of Cap-Ferret in Gironde had already spread across more than 12,000 hectares by Friday afternoon, according to the Gironde prefecture.
The Foreign Ministry said it was also keeping an eye on the Madrid area, where there are currently about 100 Belgian travellers, along with 3,760 Belgians registered in consular records.
It noted that the Spanish authorities have activated Level 3 of their civil protection plan.
It also reminded travellers that active wildfire hotspots can be tracked through the European information platform EFFIS.