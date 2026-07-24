Developer gets the nod to build 80-metre-high tower in Delta

A new 80-metre-high tower will be built near to the Delta metro station in Brussels, pictured above. Credit: STIB-MIVB

Urban.brussels has granted planning permission for the 80-metre Triomphe Tower, a mixed-use development of homes, offices and shops in Auderghem, the developer, Galika, announced on Friday.

The project will be built on the corner of Boulevard du Triomphe and Rue Jules Cockx, close to the Delta metro station.

According to the Brussels-based property developer, the concrete tower is intended to become a new architectural landmark at the southern entrance to the capital.

The building is expected to include 114 homes of various sizes, ranging from studios to multi-bedroom flats.

These will sit above two floors of offices and a ground-floor retail area, with underground parking below.

Galika said the ground floor is designed as an extension of the public space, with open, planted areas.

The project also aims to help regenerate a district better known for its large office buildings and as a transit area, with the ULB university and Delta hospital nearby.

The building currently on the site has been rented in recent years to various companies and organisations.

Galika said the project fully aligns with the Herrmann-Debroux Master Plan, which was approved by the Brussels Region in 2022.

The plan’s main goal is to redevelop the city’s gateway via the E411 motorway and improve links between neighbouring districts.