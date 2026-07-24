Belgium's Bart Swings wins his fourth gold medal for the week

Belgium's Bart Swings (Archive photo). BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN

Belgium claimed a medal on the opening day of the road events at the European Roller Championships in Cardano al Campo, Italy, as Bart Swings won gold in the 15-km elimination race.

That victory gave Swings his fourth gold medal of the week and confirmed his dominance across both track and road disciplines.

The skater from Leuven had already won three track titles in the points race, the elimination race and the 1,000m.

He produced another commanding performance in the 30-lap road race, which is the longest event after the marathon.

France’s Victor Aerts finished second, half a second behind Swings, while Portugal’s Miguel Bravo took third place.

In the women’s race, Lyssa van Steenkiste finished 13th in an event won by Czech skater Katerina Kainova.

Over 100m, Stan Beelen also placed 13th.