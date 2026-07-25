NATO intern from Canada arrested on espionage charges in Belgium

Credit: NATO

A Canadian national of Chinese origin who was an intern at NATO’s strategic headquarters in Europe, SHAPE, in Mons has been remanded in custody on suspicion of espionage for a third country and involvement in a criminal organisation, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the suspect first drew the attention of SHAPE’s security services, which reported the matter to the General Intelligence and Security Service.

As espionage falls under the authority of the federal prosecutor’s office, the case was immediately referred to it.

The federal prosecutor then assigned the investigation to the federal judicial police in Charleroi.

An initial report was drawn up alleging espionage and participation in a criminal organisation.

The case was subsequently handed to an investigating judge at the Court of First Instance of Hainaut, Mons division.

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