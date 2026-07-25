Final weekend of Gentse Feesten kicks off with a witches' parade, rock music, and children's program

The opening parade of the 'Gentse Feesten' 2026. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Gentse Feesten enter their final weekend after drawing 175,000 visitors on Friday, with several squares staying open an extra hour to ease the flow of people leaving.

A varied programme is scheduled for Saturday. At the Korenmarkt, Raf Violi and Samson & Marie will perform for younger visitors.

At Sint-Baafsplein, comedian Alex Agnew will pay tribute to The Doors at 9pm.

At 18:00, a witches’ procession will set off again from Nederpolder. The march aims to draw attention to the victims of historic witch persecutions.

The procession will pass places including Graslei and Kouter before arriving at the Korenmarkt at 19:00.

At Trefpunt, the semi-final of the Ghent Crochet begins at 16:00. The winner will earn a paid performance slot at the Ghent Festivities in 2027.

Ukrainian singer Nicole Selivan will perform with her band Salvia at 21:15 in Baudelohof.

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