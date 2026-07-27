The enormous hidden costs of dealing with dementia in Belgium

Unpaid support includes help with washing, dressing, meals and taking medication, as well as shopping, transport and administrative tasks. Credit: Belga

Dementia cost Belgian society an estimated €4.1 billion a year in 2019, with nearly 60% of that burden borne by unpaid carers, according to an international study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and cited by UZ Brussel on Monday.

The study, which involved Belgian researchers, estimated that around 196,000 people were living with dementia in Belgium in 2019.

That equates to an average annual cost of €21,200 per person with dementia.

Of the total estimated cost, about €2.48 billion was linked to unpaid care provided by partners, relatives, friends and other informal carers.

This unpaid support includes help with washing, dressing, meals and taking medication, as well as shopping, transport and administrative tasks.

Direct costs, covering professional medical and non-medical care, were estimated at €1.67 billion.

The study’s authors said the growing impact of dementia requires a comprehensive response.

Alongside diagnosis, prevention and the search for new treatments, they said it remains essential to ensure accessible home care, psychosocial support, and appropriate training and support for informal carers.