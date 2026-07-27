Actiris opens study space in the Astro Tower in Saint-Josse

Brussels' unemployment agency Actiris. Credit: Siska Gremmelprez/Belga

The Brussels employment office, Actiris, opened a study space on Monday at the Astro Tower in Saint-Josse, Brussels, for young people preparing for resit exams, with access by reservation until 4 September.

The pilot scheme is based in offices at the Actiris headquarters, the regional employment office said in a statement.

Students can use the space on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 09:00 to 17:00.

Its facilities include Wi-Fi, power sockets and air conditioning.

Up to 30 students can be accommodated on each opening day.

Actiris said the project is intended to provide a quiet place to work for young people who may face difficult study conditions at home while preparing for their second-session exams.