Teenager assaulted by four men during violent robbery in Louvain-la-Neuve

Illustration picture shows the a Lime-S moped scooter sharing system in Brussels, Friday 03 May 2019. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

A teenager was attacked and robbed by four youths on Saturday evening in Louvain-la-Neuve, the Office of the Public Prosecutor of Walloon Brabant said on Monday, adding that the suspects were arrested shortly afterwards.

The victim, a Walhain resident born in 2009, was riding an e-scooter in Rue du Génistroit at about 8.00 p.m. when a car suddenly blocked his way. Four individuals got out of the vehicle and assaulted him. They then stole his e-scooter, shoulder bag and mobile phone.

After demanding the phone’s unlock code, the suspects fled the scene.

Police arrested the four alleged attackers soon after the robbery, based on descriptions given by the victim.

Three of the suspects were born in 2009 and are from Grez-Doiceau, Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve and Chaumont-Gistoux. The fourth, from Grez-Doiceau, was born in 2010.

All four were due to appear before a juvenile judge on Monday on suspicion of violent robbery carried out by a group, with the use of a vehicle as an aggravating circumstance.