Four wounded in brawl at Park Spoor Noord in Antwerp

Antwerp police car. Credit: Belga

Four people were injured, including two with stab wounds, in a fight at Park Spoor Noord in Antwerp on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at about 6.40 p.m. near the sports hall in the park, Antwerp police said. Police sealed off part of the park, and a forensic team from the federal judicial police was called in to examine the scene.

Around five people were involved, and four of them - men aged 21, 24, 26 and 27 - were wounded. All four were arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are still searching for a fifth person who may also have been involved.

Investigators must now determine each person’s role in the incident.