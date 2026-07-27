Frenchwoman arrested for multiple shoplifting in Roeselare

Police station. Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

Police in the Roeselare - Izegem - Hooglede (RIHO) zone have arrested a 36-year-old French woman suspected of a series of shop thefts in Roeselare, according to the Office of the Public Prosecutor in West Flanders.

Officers were alerted at about 1.30 p.m. by a shop on Brugsesteenweg, where staff recognised a woman who, they believed, had previously stolen goods.

She had already left by the time police arrived, but officers used a description and CCTV images to trace her shortly afterwards as she was leaving another shop.

During a check, police found several unpaid items in her handbag.

A search of her car, which had French number plates, uncovered numerous items later identified as stolen in separate shop thefts.

Police also seized a substantial amount of cash, two mobile phones, a magnet used to remove anti-theft security devices, and a canister of pepper spray.

Investigators say the suspect can be linked to six shop thefts in Roeselare: five committed on the same day and one on 20 July.

OPP West Flanders has decided to indict her under a fast-track procedure on charges of theft and possession of a prohibited weapon, namely pepper spray.

The case is due to be heard on 1 October.