Wednesday 29 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Frenchwoman arrested for multiple shoplifting in Roeselare

Monday 27 July 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Frenchwoman arrested for multiple shoplifting in Roeselare
Police station. Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

Police in the Roeselare - Izegem - Hooglede (RIHO) zone have arrested a 36-year-old French woman suspected of a series of shop thefts in Roeselare, according to the Office of the Public Prosecutor in West Flanders.

Officers were alerted at about 1.30 p.m. by a shop on Brugsesteenweg, where staff recognised a woman who, they believed, had previously stolen goods.

She had already left by the time police arrived, but officers used a description and CCTV images to trace her shortly afterwards as she was leaving another shop.

During a check, police found several unpaid items in her handbag.

A search of her car, which had French number plates, uncovered numerous items later identified as stolen in separate shop thefts.

Police also seized a substantial amount of cash, two mobile phones, a magnet used to remove anti-theft security devices, and a canister of pepper spray.

Investigators say the suspect can be linked to six shop thefts in Roeselare: five committed on the same day and one on 20 July.

OPP West Flanders has decided to indict her under a fast-track procedure on charges of theft and possession of a prohibited weapon, namely pepper spray.

The case is due to be heard on 1 October.

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