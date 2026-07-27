Limburg shopping centre evacuated following bomb threat

Police pictured during a bomb alert at Maasmechelen Village, Monday 27 July 2026. BELGA PHOTO PINO MISURACA

Maasmechelen Village shopping centre in Limburg was evacuated on Monday evening, following a bomb alert, but the site was declared safe and reopened at about 8.15 p.m.

Several teams from local police zones were deployed after the report. Dog handlers from the federal police were also sent to search the shopping centre.

Customers were asked to leave Maasmechelen Village, while store employees had to remain inside for a while.

The Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office said an email had been sent warning of an imminent bomb explosion, including at Maasmechelen Village. The same message was also sent to around 100 other recipients, including several businesses.

Laura Vanhoudt, speaking for the Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office, said the authorities had decided during the day to act with caution and carry out a search of Maasmechelen Village before closing it.

The search found nothing and the site was then fully reopened.

Maasmechelen Village is expected to reopen as normal on Tuesday morning.