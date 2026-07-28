Temperatures in Belgium set to rise above 30°C tomorrow

People enjoy the sun at a public fountain at Saint-Catherine, in the city centre. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures of 25°C to 29°C, while hotter conditions are expected on Wednesday, when local temperatures could reach 34°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

A few cloudy intervals may develop during Tuesday, mainly in the west of the country, under light and variable winds.

Overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, skies will remain mostly clear, with minimum temperatures of 15°C to 20°C. Winds will stay light, coming from the south or varying in direction.

Sunshine will continue on Wednesday as the heat intensifies.

Temperatures will reach 29°C or 30°C along the coast and in the High Ardennes, 32°C or 33°C across most regions, and could locally reach 34°C.

Light southerly to south-westerly winds will at times become moderate during the day.

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