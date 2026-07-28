QatarEnergy extends suspension of gas supplies to Europe

Illustrative image of a LNG gas transporting ship. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

QatarEnergy will continue to supply less liquefied natural gas to Europe until at least the end of September, citing force majeure because of the war in the Middle East.

The move further worsens Europe’s gas supply outlook as the region struggles to replenish storage sites ahead of winter. Qatar is normally one of the world’s largest LNG exporters.

Previously, the supply halt was reportedly expected to last until mid-September.

Although the fighting in the Middle East has ceased for the time being, European gas prices remain high, and Europe is behind in filling its gas storage facilities for the winter.

Under current EU targets, storage sites should be about 80% full before the cold season. At present, average storage levels across Europe are still below 56%. In Belgium, gas reserves are around 31% full, according to grid operator Fluxys on Friday.

QatarEnergy also supplies gas to Belgium. Gas facilities in Qatar have been hit several times this year by Iranian retaliatory attacks.

Belgium’s gas storage capacity is relatively small. The country has one storage facility in Loenhout, with an underground capacity of 7.6 terawatt hours.

According to Fluxys, that is equivalent to the annual gas consumption of about 450,000 households. By comparison, storage capacity in the Netherlands stands at 145 terawatt hours, while France and Germany have even larger reserves.

EU member states have until 1 December to fill their gas storage sites. The usual target is 90%, but the European Commission lowered it to 80% this year because of the Iran war.

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