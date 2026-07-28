Seal pup rescued in Vilvoorde got lost due to a 'simple navigational error'

Workers of the Blankenberge Sealife center shooing a seal towards the water in Wenduine. © BELGA PHOTO MAAIKE TIJSSENS

A seal pup rescued in Vilvoorde on Saturday had most likely strayed inland because of a simple navigational error, according to marine biologist Jan Haelters of the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences.

The young animal had been spotted repeatedly in recent days, first in Antwerp, then in Kapelle-op-den-Bos and finally in Vilvoorde.

Sea Life Blankenberge and the NorthSealTeam decided to intervene because the pup had wandered too far from its natural habitat and was attracting too much human attention.

The seal was found to have a fever and was slightly underweight.

Haelters said seals are seen in Belgian canals from time to time, but this animal had travelled unusually far inland. He said there was no need for any complicated explanation: it was simply a navigation mistake.

According to the biologist, seals that move through inland waterways are usually independent adult animals. They are most often seen closer to the coast or around the Ghent region.

He explained that seals can accidentally pass through locks and end up in canals. Although fresh water is not their natural environment, they can survive there for several months.

Haelters also urged the public to keep their distance from stranded or resting seals and not to disturb them. He advised people to contact experts such as Sea Life rather than approach the animals themselves.

People should be cautious around all wild mammals, he said, warning that close contact can lead to the spread of infections.