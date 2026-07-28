Second suspect in Ghent stabbing arrested

A Ghent police car gives chase © YouTube

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the 20 July stabbing at Portus Ganda in Ghent, in which a 19-year-old man was seriously wounded.

The federal police announced the arrest on X, and the East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office said the suspect will appear before an investigating judge in Ghent on Wednesday.

The stabbing happened at about 9.45 a.m. on 20 July on the Rodetorenkaai, when two men attacked two people with a knife.

One of the victims was left seriously injured, although he is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

A first suspect was identified last week after police issued an appeal for information, and was remanded in custody by the investigating judge.

At the time of the attack, the second suspect was wearing dark trousers, a camouflage-print jacket, a dark cap and a scarf or neck warmer covering his face.

Although this meant he could not be clearly recognised from images, investigators were still able to identify and arrest him.

The investigating judge will decide on Wednesday whether he should also remain in custody.

Police are also examining whether the stabbing is linked to another fight in the city.

In that earlier incident, youths clashed at about 3 a.m. on 19 July near the junction of Vrijdagmarkt and Baudelostraat. Several bystanders filmed the violence.