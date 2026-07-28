Remco Evenepoel wins the post-Tour de France in Roeselare

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe and pictured as he crosses the finish line of the 'Natourcriterium Roeselare' cycling event, Tuesday 28 July 2026 in Roeselare. The traditional 'criteriums' are local showcases for which mainly cyclists who rode the Tour de France are invited. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER

Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe won the traditional post-Tour de France criterium in Roeselare, West Flanders, on Tuesday, a day after triumphing in his home town of Aalst.

Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step finished second, with Belgian champion Rune Herregodts of UAE Emirates XRG taking third place.

Herregodts had also placed second in the Aalst race on Monday.

The Roeselare event was started by Lucien Van Impe, the last Belgian winner of the Tour de France, who claimed the title 50 years ago in 1976.

Van Impe believes Evenepoel, who finished second overall in this year’s Tour on Sunday, could one day follow in his footsteps.