Belgium under yellow heat alert with highs of up to 35°C

A man drinks water from a bottle as he stands in the shade near the European Commission building during a heatwave in Brussels on June 25, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

Belgium will face another day of intense heat on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 34°C and locally 35°C, prompting a yellow heat warning across the whole country.

According to the Royal Meteorological Institute, the warning will remain in place over most of the country until Sunday (included).

Wednesday will be sunny and very warm, with highs of 30°C to 32°C in the Ardennes and along the coast, and 32°C to 34°C elsewhere. Temperatures could climb to 35°C near the French border and in the Campine region.

Winds will be light at first, becoming occasionally moderate, and will blow from the south to south-west.

Overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, the sky will remain mostly clear with only a few clouds. Minimum temperatures will range from 15°C to 21°C under generally light south to south-westerly winds.

Sunshine will again dominate on Thursday, although cumulus clouds are expected to develop inland during the day.

Thundery showers may accompany these clouds in the provinces of Liège and Luxembourg.

Thursday’s maximum temperatures will ease, ranging from 23°C at the seaside to 32°C in the Campine.

Although temperatures are expected to stay below 30°C on Friday and Saturday, the yellow heat warning will remain active everywhere except along the coast until Sunday.

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