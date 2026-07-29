Charleroi man gets suspended sentence for violent abuse of partner

Illustration shows a police ribbon pictured on in Binche, near Charleroi. Credit: Belga

On Wednesday morning, the Charleroi Criminal Court handed down a sentence of eighteen months’ imprisonment, suspended for five years, to a defendant found guilty of assault and battery, harassment and possession of a firearm.

The defendant was acquitted of the charges of gang rape with false imprisonment, false imprisonment, unlawful and arbitrary detention, procuring, written threats and money laundering.

The Crown had sought a seven-year custodial sentence for the defendant.

On 14 January, the police in Binche (Hainaut) were contacted by a family concerned that they had not heard from the victim for several days. She was found in her home, in the company of her partner.

"The two were found in the bedroom. The victim was covered in blood, in tears and covered in bruises," the public prosecutor’s office stated.

The victim subsequently reported that she had been subjected to physical abuse for years, as well as being held captive and raped.

"She told them that she had been forced to have sexual relations with other people and that she had attempted to escape on five occasions," added the deputy public prosecutor.

In court, the defendant, who is currently in custody, admitted to an incident of assault and battery, which took place just before the police intervened, as well as to possession of a firearm and harassment.

A seven-year prison sentence had been sought against the partner, who had no previous criminal record.

The defence had argued for a suspended sentence for the three charges admitted by the defendant.

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