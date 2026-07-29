High temperatures return to Belgium with possible new heatwave

Two people pictured during the June 2026 heatwave in Ghent. Credit: James Arthur Gekiere/Belga

Wednesday afternoon will be very hot and sunny, with temperatures between 31°C and a tropical 35°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

This is raising the prospect of a new heatwave in the coming days, Belgian weather experts warn.

Wednesday evening and overnight will remain very mild, with minimum temperatures of 17°C to 22°C.

Thursday will again bring plenty of sunshine, although some cumulus clouds will develop inland during the day.

A few thunderstorms are possible in the south-east, but any activity is expected to remain limited. Maximum temperatures will range from 23°C on the coast to 32°C in the east.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of a few showers in the far west and east. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 29°C in the centre of the country.

The weekend will begin on Saturday with more cloud and a slight chance of light rain. Highs will be around 27°C.

It will turn warmer again on Sunday, with temperatures rising to 30°C.

Apart from Saturday, temperatures are expected to hover around the 30°C mark in the days ahead, making the likelihood of a new heatwave a real possibility.

Although temperatures are expected to stay below 30°C on Friday and Saturday, the yellow heat warning will remain active everywhere except along the coast until Sunday.