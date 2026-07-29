Thursday 30 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

High temperatures return to Belgium with possible new heatwave

Wednesday 29 July 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
High temperatures return to Belgium with possible new heatwave
Two people pictured during the June 2026 heatwave in Ghent. Credit: James Arthur Gekiere/Belga

Wednesday afternoon will be very hot and sunny, with temperatures between 31°C and a tropical 35°C, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

This is raising the prospect of a new heatwave in the coming days, Belgian weather experts warn.

Wednesday evening and overnight will remain very mild, with minimum temperatures of 17°C to 22°C.

Thursday will again bring plenty of sunshine, although some cumulus clouds will develop inland during the day.

A few thunderstorms are possible in the south-east, but any activity is expected to remain limited. Maximum temperatures will range from 23°C on the coast to 32°C in the east.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of a few showers in the far west and east. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 29°C in the centre of the country.

The weekend will begin on Saturday with more cloud and a slight chance of light rain. Highs will be around 27°C.

It will turn warmer again on Sunday, with temperatures rising to 30°C.

Apart from Saturday, temperatures are expected to hover around the 30°C mark in the days ahead, making the likelihood of a new heatwave a real possibility.

Although temperatures are expected to stay below 30°C on Friday and Saturday, the yellow heat warning will remain active everywhere except along the coast until Sunday.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.