Belgian economy records 0% growth for first time since Covid

Illustration image shows Prime Minister Bart De Wever pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 09 July 2026. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium’s economy stagnated in the second quarter, recording zero growth compared with the previous three months.

According to a flash estimate published by the National Bank of Belgium on Wednesday.

Compared with the second quarter of 2025, the economy grew by 0.5%.

Industry and construction both contracted from the first quarter. Industrial output fell by 0.8%, while construction declined by 0.5%.

The services sector, by contrast, posted modest growth of 0.2%.

In the first quarter, the Belgian economy had still expanded by 0.2%.

The standstill was not unexpected, as the National Bank had already warned of weaker momentum.

It is the first time since the second quarter of 2020, during the Covid-19 crisis, that the Belgian economy has failed to record growth.

This was understood to be due to weakening household consumption, rising energy price shocks, and softer domestic demand.

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