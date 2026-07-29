Belgian economy records 0% growth for first time since Covid

Belgium’s economy stagnated in the second quarter, recording zero growth compared with the previous three months.
According to a flash estimate published by the National Bank of Belgium on Wednesday.
Compared with the second quarter of 2025, the economy grew by 0.5%.
Industry and construction both contracted from the first quarter. Industrial output fell by 0.8%, while construction declined by 0.5%.
The services sector, by contrast, posted modest growth of 0.2%.
In the first quarter, the Belgian economy had still expanded by 0.2%.
The standstill was not unexpected, as the National Bank had already warned of weaker momentum.
It is the first time since the second quarter of 2020, during the Covid-19 crisis, that the Belgian economy has failed to record growth.
This was understood to be due to weakening household consumption, rising energy price shocks, and softer domestic demand.