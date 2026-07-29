UN proposes new talks between Greek and Turkish communities in Cyprus

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres walks through the UN-controlled buffer zone in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, on July 28, 2026. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said he held two "very constructive" separate meetings with rival Cypriot leaders on July 28, ahead of a trilateral meeting to weigh the prospect of fresh negotiations nine years after the peace process collapsed. Petros Karadjias / POOL / AFP

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has proposed a meeting between Cyprus’s rival sides in a renewed effort to break the deadlock over an island divided since 1974.

Guterres made the proposal on Wednesday after visiting Cyprus for the first time since 2010 and holding talks in Nicosia.

He said both sides had agreed in principle to the meeting, which would involve the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders, as well as representatives of Greece, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United Nations.

"We will work with both parties to create the conditions for a successful meeting," Guterres said.

He added that careful preparation was essential because he wanted to avoid another round of fruitless talks and ensure any meeting helped advance efforts towards a settlement.

Cyprus has been divided for decades following tensions between the island’s Greek and Turkish communities after independence from Britain.

In 1974, a coup by the Cypriot National Guard, backed by Greece’s military junta, was followed by a Turkish military intervention.

Since then, the island has remained de facto split despite repeated failed peace negotiations.

In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared. It controls about a third of the island but is recognised only by Turkey.

Guterres also urged the leaders of both sides to redouble their efforts to reach a solution.

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