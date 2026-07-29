Biofresh recalls turkey escalopes due to salmonella concerns

Illustration of white meat and lettuce. Credit: Unsplash

In consultation with the FASFC, Biofresh Belgium is recalling Picoreur brand organic turkey escalopes because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Customers are asked not to eat the product and to return it to the point of sale, where they will receive a refund.

The recall concerns turkey escalopes with lot number 198 60 128 and a use-by date of 5 August.

The product was sold between 24 and 27 July.

The meat was available in organic food shops across Belgium.

In Brussels, it was sold at Färm stores, Globes-Halles in Etterbeek and Tan in Ixelles.

In Flanders, the turkey escalopes were sold at Het Natuurhuis in Antwerp, Bio Shop Bornem, Craenendonck in Leuven and Biomarkt in Kortrijk.