Israel bombs mosque in Gaza City

The Israeli military bombed a mosque in Gaza City, the army said on Wednesday, and AFP journalists at the scene confirmed the strike.

On Tuesday, AFP reporters in Gaza City saw flames and a huge plume of smoke rising above tents sheltering displaced people after the attack on the al-Mouttaqin mosque.

Amir Abou al-Amrain, director general of the Ministry of Religious Affairs in the Gaza Strip, said the Israeli forces had completely destroyed the mosque.

He accused Israel of using “false pretexts” to justify its actions and called for urgent international intervention to protect mosques and other places of worship.

The Israeli military said it had warned residents before carrying out the strike. It also said the mosque had been used by Hamas as a weapons storage site.

Despite the ceasefire agreed in October 2025, Israel continues to carry out daily attacks across the Gaza Strip.