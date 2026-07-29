Licences for shared scooters and bicycles annulled in Brussels

E-scooters. Credit: Belga

The Council of State annulled licences granting bike-sharing services in Brussels on Wednesday.

The high court had been asked to rule on an appeal lodged by the multinational company Lime, which had been excluded from the Brussels market.

The grounds cited were: "these decisions breach the Act of 29 July 1991 on the formal reasoning of administrative acts and are based on a call for applications which, in turn, is based on a decree of 13 July 2023, several provisions of which are themselves unlawful".

As for the rest, the judgement rejects the requests to maintain the validity of the current licences.

The Region had made this request, in particular, because it has decided to ban the provision of shared scooters from next January.

However, the consequences of this decision have yet to be clarified.

Brussels Mobility’s legal team will be examining the immediate operational impact of this complex judgement over the coming hours and days.