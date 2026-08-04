Belgium and the Netherlands boost electricity ties with new high-voltage line

Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Netherlands' Prime Minister Rob Jetten pictured during the launch of the Brabo project and the signing of a cooperation agreement between Elia and TenneT, who both operate the electricity transmission network in Belgian and in the Netherlands, Tuesday 04 August 2026. Credit: Belga

Belgium and the Netherlands have opened the new Brabo high-voltage line in the Port of Antwerp and announced a further upgrade to the electricity link between Kinrooi and Maasbracht.

The Brabo line was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Dutch minister Rob Jetten.

At the same event, transmission system operators Elia and TenneT said they would strengthen the cross-border connection between Kinrooi in Belgium and Maasbracht in the Netherlands.

Over the past decade, Elia has invested more than €300 million in the Brabo network.

The project is designed to supply the Port of Antwerp with more electricity while also improving the power connection with the Netherlands.

It includes the tallest electricity pylons in the Benelux region and is intended to make it easier for companies to secure a connection to the grid in future.

Bernard Gustin, chief executive of Elia, said stronger links between Belgium and the Netherlands would help reduce dependence on external shocks in the energy market.

He said further investment would still be needed in the coming years, particularly to meet rising demand from sectors such as data centres.

Gustin said the aim was to prevent electricity capacity from becoming a bottleneck for economic growth.

He added that the presence of senior politicians underlined the wider public importance of the project, describing it as an effort to build stronger connections in an increasingly divided world.

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