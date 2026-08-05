Eclipse next week: Belgians urged to buy glasses before stocks run out

Children watching a partial solar eclipse in 2015, seen from the Cosmodrome planetarium in Genk. Credit: Belga

Protective eclipse glasses are becoming hard to find in Belgium a week before the 12 August solar eclipse, with opticians urged to sell remaining stock quickly.

Thierry Segaert, spokesperson for the Belgian Professional Association of Opticians and Optometrists, said most opticians contacted are expected to run out by the end of the week. The association is advising people to buy the remaining pairs as soon as possible.

The country’s main supplier, the public Urania observatory in Hove, has sold 130,000 pairs this year and still has 50,000 left. However, it has closed its online shop because it can no longer process orders in time, and is now reserving stock for wholesale sales and in-person purchases.

At the MIRA observatory in Grimbergen, stock has fallen from 13,000 pairs to 5,000 in just a few days, with no new deliveries planned.

The glasses are mainly available from opticians and public observatories, and more rarely from pharmacies or supermarkets. Approved models should carry the CE mark and refer to the EN ISO 12312-2 standard.

Sunglasses, photographic filters and 3D glasses do not provide protection for viewing an eclipse. The association has also advised its members not to sell old stock, including glasses kept since 1999.

Watching the eclipse with the naked eye can cause irreversible retinal damage, even though there may be no immediate pain.

Where to watch the eclipse

Several observatories will open to the public on 12 August, with telescopes and guides on site.

The Royal Observatory of Belgium will welcome visitors from 17:00 at its radio astronomy station in Humain, near Marche-en-Famenne, a rarely accessible site with an open horizon.

In Genk, the Cosmodrome is organising a free Eclipse Night at Thor Park, opening from 18:30, with a limited number of glasses available for sale on site.

MUMONS and the Olympus Mons astronomy group will be at the Silex’s site in Spiennes, near Mons, from 19:00, with no registration required.

Other viewing events are also planned in Manhay, Grimbergen, Ypres, Bruges and on the roof of the MAS museum in Antwerp.

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