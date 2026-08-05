Body found in Meuse River in Liège – murder investigation launched

Credit: Belga

A body was found in the Meuse River in Sclessin, Liège, on Tuesday morning. Prosecutors have opened a murder investigation.

The body was discovered late in the morning between Quai Vercour and Quai Louva in Sclessin, according to the Liège Public Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, confirming a report by L'Avenir.

Firefighters recovered the body from the river. Injuries consistent with blows were found on it.

A forensic doctor carried out an external examination and suspects the injuries were inflicted with a sharp or pointed object.

As another person's involvement is possible, an investigating judge has been assigned to the case, which is being treated as murder.

A full post-mortem examination was due to take place on Wednesday to determine whether the injuries caused the victim's death.

As of Wednesday morning, prosecutors said the body had not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.